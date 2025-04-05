Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
