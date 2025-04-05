Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $86.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

PVH stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,852,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PVH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,199,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

