Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $132.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.
State Street Trading Down 8.0 %
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in State Street by 36.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
