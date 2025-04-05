Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mplx were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

