National Bank Financial Estimates i-80 Gold FY2025 Earnings

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAU. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upgraded i-80 Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

TSE IAU opened at C$0.75 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.79.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

