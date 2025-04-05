National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.36.

Shares of CP opened at C$99.86 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$96.80 and a 12-month high of C$121.35. The stock has a market cap of C$93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

