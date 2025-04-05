NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 678 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.