NET Power (NPWR) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get NET Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NET Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 92 599 840 35 2.52

Valuation & Earnings

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 36.56%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares NET Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.20 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -3.42

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.