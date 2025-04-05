Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Newmark Group worth $270,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,541,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

