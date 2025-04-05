Northland Capmk Cuts Earnings Estimates for FGI Industries

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. FGI Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

FGI opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. FGI Industries has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.59.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

