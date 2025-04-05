Northland Capmk Cuts Earnings Estimates for FGI Industries

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. FGI Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.