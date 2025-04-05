NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

