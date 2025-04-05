Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 920,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $4,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Open Lending by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 295,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

