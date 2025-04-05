Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

