Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 55.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.