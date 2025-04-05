Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

