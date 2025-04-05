Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.