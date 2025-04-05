Parametrica Management Ltd Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 738,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,804,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 140,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

