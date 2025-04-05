Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $290,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

