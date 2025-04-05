Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Paycom Software worth $60,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.