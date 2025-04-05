PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (BATS:DECP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (BATS:DECP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (DECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral DECP was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

