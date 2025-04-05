Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

Get alerts:

Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and McKesson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other medical treatments. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to an industry driven by innovation, regulatory decisions, and healthcare trends, which can result in both significant growth opportunities and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.64 on Thursday, reaching $797.58. 1,423,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $848.85 and a 200 day moving average of $834.05.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

McKesson stock traded up $22.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $715.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,771. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $722.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

