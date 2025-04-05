Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $339.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $51,968.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,040.10. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,468.14. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,578 shares of company stock worth $221,279 in the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 569,829 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,558,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49,000.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

