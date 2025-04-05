Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,815,000 after buying an additional 82,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

