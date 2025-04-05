PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of PHINIA worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHIN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PHINIA by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIN shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

