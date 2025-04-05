Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

