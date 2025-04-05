Piper Sandler Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $28.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

nCino Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,864 shares of company stock worth $4,215,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

