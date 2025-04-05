Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Premier alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Premier by 61,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,708.56. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,637 shares of company stock worth $268,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

PINC stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -194.38 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.