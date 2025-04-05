PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4,690.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 291,442 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,515 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,818,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

