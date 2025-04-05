Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of Primoris Services worth $59,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 40,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.