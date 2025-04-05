Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 3rd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are actively developing or providing technologies for immersive digital experiences, virtual reality, augmented reality, and other metaverse-related platforms. These stocks often represent firms involved in infrastructure development, digital content creation, gaming, and ancillary technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, aiming to shape the future of how people interact in virtual environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,859,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,447,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.28. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. 701,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,583. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.69.

