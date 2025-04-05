Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 17,512 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May

(Free Report)

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (MAYP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYP was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

