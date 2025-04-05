Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 17,512 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.57.
About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – May (BATS:MAYP – Free Report).
