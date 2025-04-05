Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,300 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 236,066 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

