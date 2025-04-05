Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.