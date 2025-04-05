Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

LKFN opened at $53.79 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

