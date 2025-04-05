Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 845,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 3.3 %

BNL opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

