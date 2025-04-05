Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

