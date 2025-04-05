Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Calix by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

