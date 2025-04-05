Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trupanion worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 27.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Trupanion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 212,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,974.45. The trade was a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,792 shares of company stock worth $989,442 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.