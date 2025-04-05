Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Watsco by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $477.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.82 and a 12-month high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

