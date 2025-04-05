Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after purchasing an additional 186,994 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

