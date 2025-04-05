Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

