Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXPE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,584,992.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

