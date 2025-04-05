Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 53.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 214,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 405,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,416,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

