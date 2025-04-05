Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 18,084 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – October (OCTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral OCTP was launched on May 17, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

