Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 18,084 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October Price Performance
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October Company Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – October (BATS:OCTP – Free Report).
