Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 94,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $79.78 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.