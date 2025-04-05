Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,708 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of JOYY worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JOYY alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 45.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $4,383,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on YY shares. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YY

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.