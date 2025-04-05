Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 238,689 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,689 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 178,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 74.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of KN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

