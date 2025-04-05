Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE ALG opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $222.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

