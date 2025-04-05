Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 450 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ePlus worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ePlus alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $8,683,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Trading Down 2.2 %

PLUS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.