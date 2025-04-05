Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

